Although there are almost 17 months until the 2020 election, all 20-plus Democratic presidential candidates are hopping from state to state and flooding our inboxes with pleas for “just $1?” Following the first debates, very few voters have made up their mind with regard to which candidate to wholeheartedly endorse, let alone support financially. However, one thing was made quite clear throughout the course of those two nights: There was not enough talk about the climate crisis.
The Sunrise Movement, an organization of young people fighting to save their futures as temperatures and oceans continue to rise, has been working tirelessly to ensure that climate is at the forefront of the 2020 election. As the climate crisis is the single biggest and most urgent issue facing humanity today, 12 minutes of time over two nights of debates do not come close to being sufficient.
We need a climate debate, an event in which every single relevant candidate thoroughly addresses this issue, forcing every campaign to pull together a plan of action to tackle this massive crisis. According to the accredited climate scientist community, we have 11 years to bring about fundamental change to our energy system and environmental regulations worldwide, or else we face catastrophic consequences, including (but not nearly limited to) extreme weather, the loss of coastal/low-lying towns and cities, exponentially increased extinction rates, food shortages, etc.
We need to start treating this as the crisis it is, and it is going to take all of us. #changethedebate
Ashton Clatterbuck
Holtwood