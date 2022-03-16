Listening to our feckless president’s March 8 speech, I, like many Americans, was hoping he would announce that he is easing our financial pain by reopening American oil and natural gas production that he curtailed in his first three days in office.

Instead, President Joe Biden said he wants us to achieve energy independence by getting everyone to drive expensive electric vehicles that are extremely scarce due to supply and computer chip shortages and are unaffordable for many. As I expected, our failed president blames everyone but himself for rising costs and the inflation that is choking family budgets. Biden says it’s all due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has nothing to do with his policies. How dumb does he think we are?

Fact: During Biden’s first three days in office, he shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, placed a moratorium on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and stopped issuing new permits for drilling on federal land. Before these actions, America had far greater energy independence.

Gas prices began rising soon after these executive orders, and economists were already predicting that oil would cost $150 to $200 per barrel before the Russian invasion, which has merely accelerated that increase.

Had Biden not restricted American drilling and pushed to convince American people and businesses to turn to renewable energy, I believe we could have eventually weaned off our oil dependency. Forcing Americans into poverty so they go out and buy a Tesla they can’t afford is, in my view, insanity.

Mexican drug cartels are making billions, the Taliban are among the best-armed terrorists in the world and Venezuela, OPEC and Iran could be making billions selling us oil that we should be drilling here.

American families suffer. Exactly who does Biden work for?

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township