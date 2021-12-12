The baton falls onto the grass with an echoing thud. The boys groan loudly as their coach calls out, “Disqualified!”

The girls’ team continues to speed by while the boys give voice to their disappointment.

“He just can’t do it!” they say.

“It’s so unfair!” they add. “Why does he have to be in our group?”

Laughter and their cruel jokes fill the humid air. Instead of running, one girl stays, listening quietly.

“Do you not see he is different?” she finally asks. “Do you not see he is special?”

Every day, some people on the autism spectrum feel silenced. They don’t always have a voice; thoughts and ideas brew in their mind, but never truly come out. They may be academic geniuses, but our culture has forgotten how to appreciate those who can’t express themselves verbally.

Sometimes we need to stop and listen to their quiet voices.

For most people, socializing is our first nature. From the beginning we have been talking, whether it’s as simple as “mama” and “papa” or as complex as talking to a boss or giving a speech in class.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states: “People with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) may communicate, interact, behave and learn in ways that are different from most other people.”

People with autism can vary from being extremely gifted to being severely challenged academically. No matter how intelligent they may be, many people on the spectrum have trouble communicating with other people. It may be because of their disorder, or maybe it is because we have forgotten how to listen.

The National Autistic Society states: “From the earliest written accounts of autistic people, we can see numerous mentions of the lack of understanding from others.”

Most people have never been good at listening, but when it comes to listening to those who are silent, we are even worse. If we took time to listen to those who think differently from us, we might learn much about how our world works and how others see it.

If we took time to listen and to understand those who are not like us, we could change the world to be such a better place. If we listen and try to understand, we might be able to help those who can’t always help themselves.

If we listened, we might be able to recognize those who need us the most. All we have to do is listen to the speechless and learn how to speak on their behalf.

Imagine this scenario:

Cheers filled the field where a couple of the racers were still running. The boys’ team lined up at the finish line, waiting for the rest of the team to finish. The screams increased as one boy crossed the finish line. The voiceless boy smiled, despite his fatigue, when he saw his teammates. They may not know how to listen yet, but they acknowledge that he is special. Someday they will learn how to listen, but for now it’s OK that they speak. Because they are speaking for a cause. They give a voice to the speechless.

Keila Capellan is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.