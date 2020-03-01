When it comes to finding a substitute for local property tax, I agree with the writer of the Feb. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Get the facts on property tax reform,” who said, “Be careful what you wish for.”
In 1960, there was no sales or income tax in New Jersey. Everyone around me complained about property taxes. Then, in 1966, the state Legislature came up with a plan of reducing property taxes by instituting a 4% sales tax. Property taxes went down for one year. The following year, my property tax was back to what it had been before. In addition, now that the state had a new revenue source, other uses were found for the tax money and soon the sales tax was raised to 6%. Then in 1976, the first state income tax was added.
When I hear people complaining about property taxes, I know that they never lived in New Jersey. The current tax on my last house there was more than double what it would be on a comparable value property in Pennsylvania. The sales tax is now 6.625% and the top margin income tax is the second highest in the nation.
The key is this: The costs of schools and local government aren’t likely to go down. Any change in tax structure must ensure that enough money is raised to fund them. Is there a fairer way than a property tax, where the greater the value, the greater the tax?
F. Kenneth Fagerheim
West Lampeter Township