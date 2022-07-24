The article of the front page of the July 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Abortion bans affect other care,” The Associated Press), in my opinion, bordered on bad journalism.

All it did was push the fear that women have been having ever since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion. Any woman who reads the Lancaster newspaper just wants to know what Pennsylvania’s abortion laws are, but the article just pointed out stories that paint an extreme picture of how women might be treated in some states.

Pennsylvania currently allows abortion up to 24 weeks after a woman’s last menstrual period, unless the pregnancy endangers the woman’s life or health.

There’s also a proposed Pennsylvania constitutional amendment that would prevent abortion from being controlled by judicial fiat. This is very important, because it would put the decisions concerning abortion in the hands of our Legislature, which puts it in our hands.

At least women in Pennsylvania don’t have to worry about not receiving proper medical care if their pregnancy is in trouble.

Mary Miller

Mount Joy