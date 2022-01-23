What do you get when you combine armed protesters outside the home of the speaker of the Pennsylvania House, a “vaccine death report” and a belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen? Apparently, an ideal partner for the Republican Committee of Lancaster County.

That’s right, on Feb. 17, the county GOP is partnering with the group FreePA to provide “election training.” Posted on the FreePA website, the flyer states: “It’s not just enough to vote! We all must be activated and educated.” Included in this basket of skills will be registering voters, becoming precinct committeemen/women, filing petitions and working the polls. The provider of this training is none other than the county GOP’s vice chair, Jenna Geesey, and its executive director, Michael Fitzpatrick. (Geesey also is U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s reelection campaign manager.)

Having voters who are educated and involved is a keystone to Pennsylvania and American democracy. However, who a political party aligns itself with matters. FreePA is not an organization the county GOP has any business associating itself with. Its website has been a hub for spreading inflammatory and verifiably false information.

The FreePA website links to an unhinged “Vaccine Death Report,” which claims that “we are currently facing the greatest risk of worldwide genocide, in the history of humanity.” It also claims bizarrely that during the 1918 Spanish flu, which killed an estimated 50 million people, “only the vaccinated died.”

In another article titled “Preventative Measures to Protect You and Your Family,” hospitals and medical centers are labeled as “globalist corporations,” which “do not intend on losing money by offering us what really heals.” This ludicrous article speculates that the rising number of cancer and dementia care centers is a “signal of what they have determined is to come.”

This is the organization whose flyers the county GOP has aligned its name to and agreed to provide training for. Perception is reality, and the distribution of these flyers to FreePA members has made it abundantly clear that the county GOP stands with this organization. Why else would our congressman grant FreePA a private audience and a current county commissioner have his photo on its website?

It really is an interesting phenomenon: Leadership in the county GOP will meet with — and even train — members of an organization like FreePA, yet if a local media reporter wishes to attend an event like the most recent 2022 winter reception, we find that the county Republican committee isn’t so accommodating. Perhaps local media outlets, in an attempt to reconcile their strained relationships with the county GOP, ought to embrace the baseless claims about COVID-19 vaccination. Or assert that the World Health Organization is a criminal network run by globalist crooks. Would our congressman then, finally, hold a public town hall?

It’s easy to scrutinize the priorities current county GOP leadership have taken, but what should be more concerning is the way those priorities are being pursued. Movements like FreePA are ripe with opportunity for recruitment, specifically as new committee members, in the quest to tilt local party power. The timing of this training raises concern — particularly because February is the month committee members are required to gather signatures to get on the ballot for the upcoming primary.

All of this begs the question: Where was the process? Where and when was the decision to lock arms with FreePA made? If the county GOP is training members of FreePA to become Republican committee members, having the consent of the local area chairs is to be expected. To my knowledge, there was never a vote taken by the area chairs approving this collaboration. At most, sparse and unspecific comments were made about FreePA during area chair meetings, to the point they didn’t make the recorded minutes. Was that the disclosure?

Beyond the hyperbolic nonsense an organization like FreePA spouts, it’s the disregard of process, the failure to be transparent and the apparent attempt to scale the committee in a certain direction that should have members of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County outraged.

Not everyone in the county GOP agrees that we should stand with FreePA. Some of us find that group’s conduct to be reckless, provocative and designed to exploit people’s base instincts.

Others just don’t think it’s a good idea to partner with the same organization that has threatened to back primary challengers against state Sen. Ryan Aument and state Rep. Brett Miller. What new partnerships lie in the future? Do we have a say?

I strongly urge my fellow Republican committee members to voice their objections to their area chairs and party officials.

Joe Mohler is chairman of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee.