After two weeks of looking on many websites for a sign-up sheet to receive COVID-19 vaccination shots, my wife and I each received an unsolicited text from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health in early February asking if we would like to receive our shots. I was able to schedule mine for the next day, and Sally received hers the following day.

We feel extremely fortunate to receive the benefit of Lancaster General Health’s proactive procedures.

Sally and Richard Walton

West Lampeter Township