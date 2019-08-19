I saw little difference between the 20 Democratic presidential contenders in their recent debate in Detroit and the one televised in late June.
Collectively, this aggregation is drowning in spiritual blindness and is obsessed with ousting our pro-life president — the one who has preserved religious freedom, energized the economy and remains the staunchest ally to Israel and the Jews.
In the first debate, the candidates were asked, what is the most pressing issue facing America today? Violence and guns, cried one! Hold on, it’s national health care observed another. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee shouted that it’s Donald Trump! It’s climate change, proclaimed two more presidential hopefuls. Yet another voice said it’s China. And another said it’s Iran. And another, no, it’s Russia. Still another, it’s the immigration crisis at the southern border!
The No. 1 issue facing America is this: Past civilizations, Greece, Rome, et al., have all crumbled due to moral rot and internal decay. America has forsaken its Judeo-Christian roots and has been given over to secularism and political correctness. Our once great republic has spurned the grace and sovereignty of almighty God and is basking in sin, sexual perversion and unbelief. Consequently, America’s quandary proliferates with each new generation. The only remedy is national repentance.
Homer Snavely
Cleona