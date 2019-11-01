As a resident of Manheim Township, I am tired of seeing beautiful farmland being plowed under for more cookie-cutter development. These developers don’t care about our communities or the people who live in them; they exploit the land for profit. We are the ones who pay — in longer commutes on gridlocked roads, in decreased air quality, and in the loss of historic Amish communities.
Allison Troy is running for Manheim Township commissioner, and I will be voting for her Nov. 5. I watched Troy as she attended board of commissioners meetings this year. She steadfastly and forcefully voiced her opposition to the proposed Oregon Village development, and she exposed the inherent conflict of interest of Commissioners David Heck and Al Kling, who accepted campaign donations from both the developers of the Shoppes at Belmont and Oregon Village. (They later returned the Oregon Village developer money and then, just as they had for Belmont, voted to approve the development.)
These elected officials dismissed the testimony of concerned scholars, farmers, business owners and neighbors about traffic and the fragmentation of local Amish communities. The result: another Belmont-like mega-development was pushed through the approval process without taking citizens’ concerns seriously.
Troy has earned my vote because she will listen to all voters’ concerns, not just those who contributed to her campaign. She will fight for what is best for our community. She is committed to transparency and integrity in government, and will not accept donations from big-money interests seeking to influence her vote.
Jane Macedonia
Manheim Township