In the March 21 LNP, I read over the list of potential cuts that the Elizabethtown Area School District administration presented to the school board on March 8 (“$1M in cuts up for vote this week”).

Many of the suggestions are unrealistic. It is unfortunate that the administration did not take the cuts seriously. If it would have, it would have come up with more meaningful and achievable suggestions.

We all want the best for our children. Unfortunately, we must act in a fiscally responsible manner. If we have to tighten our belts, that should mean doing so in all areas. One of the biggest expenses in the school budget is payroll. In looking at the salaries of personnel, I was astounded. With what the members of the administration are making, they should have taken the time to come up with more realistic and workable ideas for cutting costs.

It is the school administration’s responsibility to work with the elected school board members to come up with workable solutions to problems.

The administration tried to scare the community with its outrageous suggestions. After seeing the articles by LNP | LancasterOnline on March 23 and March 24 (“Elizabethtown Area school board votes against eliminating over $1 million in programs”), it is evident that the administration succeeded with its plan. What lessons of life are we teaching our children — conflict or civility?

Jean Treese

Elizabethtown