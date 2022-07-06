Shootings throughout our nation are just one symptom of the real crisis. Other symptoms include bullying, school and work underachievement, the onset of health problems at an early age, broken families and violence.

The real crisis is the low level of respect that exists in our society. Many people do not have a strong respect for their job (which, for young people, is to be a student). There is also too little respect for others and ourselves; all of this is needed in order to have a good life.

The proposed measures to address shootings are, in my view, nothing but weak bandages for one symptom. They will have little impact upon the real crisis.

Using my education and years of experience working with youth groups and as a school counselor, I have developed a communitywide, social-emotional learning program to help address this crisis. It is designed to help schools and communities model, teach, encourage and recognize respect in a fun way.

The program harnesses the awesome power of everyone working together — politicians, community and business leaders, school board members, superintendents, school employees, parents, students and other members of the community.

I would like to work with the others listed above to address this crisis through the formation of a nonprofit organization. Let’s discuss the possibility of working together toward the goal of dramatically increasing the level of respect in our society.

Jim Wegert

Manheim Township