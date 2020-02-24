I read the Feb. 17 editorial, “Clean it up,” regarding changing our litter habits in Lancaster County. While I certainly agree with the premise that we must all do our part to not add to this problem — which really isn’t asking very much — I believe there is another source of litter that really needs to be addressed.
A few trips along Route 222 north of Lancaster will point this out rather quickly. Trash trucks routinely travel this route, uncovered, with trash that wasn’t fully emptied flying out and ending up along the sides of the road and beyond. I don’t have any real way of knowing, but based on things I’ve seen, I expect that the vast majority of litter along this road, and probably other roads, comes from this source, rather than local individuals.
If we are going to make any substantial progress, we really need better enforcement at dump sites to ensure that trucks are either emptied or covered prior to leaving.
George Rudy
Ephrata