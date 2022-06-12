I was 16 when the mass shooting at Columbine High School happened, and it was treated as an anomaly. Now, 23 years later, are we just supposed to accept that mass shootings are a way of life? Why? It makes absolutely no sense.

Our 6-year-old regularly participates in active-shooter drills at school. This is the norm. How is that OK?

We tell our children that school is a safe place. A place to make friends and learn valuable life lessons. One of those life lessons now involves how to huddle in a dark classroom, remain quiet and run for their lives if they need to.

Our 6-year-old recently asked us why she has to do these drills if school is a safe place. I wish we had a better answer for her.

Our country’s obsession with guns and the perversion of the Second Amendment are sickening. There is absolutely no reason why any civilian needs to have a semi-automatic, military-style weapon, except for the intent to kill.

We must have an assault weapons ban. And there is no reason why someone would need a firearm immediately. We must have a mandatory waiting period and require licenses, safety courses and extensive background checks.

We must stop putting our obsession with guns ahead of the physical safety and mental health of our children.

Call your members of Congress and demand passage of commonsense gun laws. Our children deserve better than this. We all do.

Laura Powers

Manheim Township