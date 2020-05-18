Don’t get me wrong.

I am glad that those men have been arrested.

There’s an aroma of justice to that part of the story.

It's just that it’s so late in the story.

It’s just that it took a leaked video.

It’s just that it took concerted and focused public outrage.

It’s just that it took so long.

It’s just that it has happened before, and it will happen again.

And again.

And again.

And what will it take for justice, each time it happens?

And how does justice happen if there’s no video to leak?

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

And is delayed justice any kind of justice at all?

Something is broken in America.

It’s been broken for a long time.

It’s never not been broken.

But we keep saying we have fixed it, living like it’s been healed.

Acting shocked when we see how broken it is.

And then another round of outrage, hoping that some sort of justice will be done, and shrugging with relief and disgust when the arrests are finally made, knowing it’s never enough, never soon enough.

I don’t know how to finish this.

I’ve run out of words.

Elizabeth Weaver-Kreider

York