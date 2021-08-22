The fall of Kabul last week signified the end of America’s longest war.

After four administrations and over a trillion dollars spent, the United States officially exited Afghanistan when it lowered the flag at the American Embassy and retreated to the fortified military side of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The ensuing melee of mostly Afghan men trying to escape the Taliban by clinging to a U.S. cargo plane as it took off horrified us as Americans, and yet somehow also summarized the failure of our foreign policy for over 20 years.

I remember the feelings of righteousness we had as we deployed to Afghanistan to exact justice on our enemies for their horrific attack on our nation on Sept. 11, 2001. Our mission was to stop Islamic extremism in the form of Al-Qaida and their protectors, the Taliban. And to bring justice to the Americans who perished at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in that Shanksville field.

More than 750,000 American service members served in Afghanistan. As the pundits on major media outlets and social media streams demand accountability and decide where to place the blame, I find that most veterans shake their heads in frustration, knowing that the answers were right in front of us, sitting with the Afghan people on the other side of the perimeter.

As a young major in Pennsylvania’s National Guard, commanding a helicopter unit, I spent 14 months in that distant land of rugged mountains, flowing deserts, villages built of mud and straw, and cities built around bazaars and spiderwebs of alleyways.

The Afghans I met, whether Pashtun, Tajik, Hazara or Uzbek, all understood why the Americans were there, but I never felt they were very glad we came. I remember arriving in the southern city of Kandahar, the runway having just been cleared for C-17 planes to land and discharge our large cargo helicopters, packed three to a plane. U.S. Air Force engineers had just bulldozed off the wreckage of Soviet-era aircraft, as well as a U.S. Marine Harrier jet that had to make an emergency landing. Shrapnel littered the ground, and we learned quickly to recognize the sound of incoming rockets and mortars from the nearby villages.

We supported French forces in Tarinkot; Italian airborne troops near Jalalabad; U.S Marines at Herat; and the fledging Afghan National Army at Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul. We conducted air assaults and other combat operations with the 101st Airborne Division in Ghazni; the 10th Mountain Division in the Kunar Province; and the 82nd Airborne Division in the Korengal Valley (the 82nd Airborne is directing airfield security for the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan).

We had the power to never lose a fight, but we didn’t have the power to change the society or culture of the people who lived there.

The adage that history repeats itself could not be more relevant. Many historians refer to Afghanistan as “the Graveyard of Empires.” The Macedonians, Mongols, Persians, British and Soviets have all tried to either conquer, subdue or change the geopolitical nature of Afghanistan. The United States now joins the list of failures.

As Americans, this failure is particularly poignant as memories of the Vietnam War are still with our parents and grandparents, who lived through that experience. Afghanistan, like Vietnam, is a policy failure. Four American presidential administrations failed to take of ownership of this war, refusing to accept failure, and pouring American blood, sweat and tears to accomplish what could not be accomplished.

The 2019 release of government documents obtained by The Washington Post showed how the United States became “mired in nearly two decades of warfare by U.S officials across administrations failing to face and tell the truth that the war was unwinnable.” The corruption, fraud and deceit of the Afghan government — and American political leaders all too eager to “feed the beast” with taxpayer funds and military force — led to the disaster we are seeing today.

The 2020 negotiated agreement with the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban” — that’s the actual language on a U.S. State Department document — simply put lipstick on the pig, courtesy of American negotiators imagining an orderly withdrawal of U.S troops.

The bottom line for us today is we did not learn the lessons of history. Our war in Afghanistan started as a noble cause. We fought to destroy those who inflicted death and devastation on Americans. We fought to secure our nation from continued attack and protect our homeland from extremist threats. We fought to protect our allies and defend democratic ideals. And through the years of deployments, nation-building, and the losses of our treasured sons and daughters to injuries both seen and unseen, we lost our way.

The task and purpose of our troops became a vicious cycle of deploy, operate, survive and return home. And our elected leaders refused to own it.

But while war is an extension of politics, the execution of war is about people. While the news accounts are heartbreaking, it is not the soldiers and Marines who failed — it is the policy that failed. Even now, throughout the chaos, American troops are rushing back into harm’s way to save lives. As the world watches our exit, Americans across the nation feel the discomfort of failure.

It is important to note that for those who served, the pain is not about losing a war — it’s about the gut-wrenching emotion of scarred battle buddies, of Gold Star families and of the people of Afghanistan for whom we fought.

David E. Wood, of Manheim Township, is a retired U.S. Army National Guard brigadier general. He’s now a protective security adviser for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.