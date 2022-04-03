After reading about another fatality this week in a crash on Route 72 in East Hempfield Township, between Root’s Market and East Petersburg, I came up with what seems like the obvious solution. Install a traffic light at the Root’s intersection on Route 72.

I play golf at the Evergreen Golf Course several times a week and have noted five deaths in less than a year on that road. How many more people have to die before somebody submits a petition to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to get this light installed?

I would suggest that Root’s Market and Manheim auto auction should take some responsibility in the endeavor.

John Sayer

Manheim Township