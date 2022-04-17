I got out of bed later than usual one recent morning. I was awake but lingered under the blanket and silky sheets, snuggling a bit deeper into the soft mattress topper. The sun was out; the rays were gently dancing on the bedroom walls. Ahhh ...

Making my way down the stairs, the air felt cooler with each step down. A glance at the thermostat in the family room revealed that the heat was off. The heat switching off had been a frequent occurrence recently and today at 64 degrees, I felt a chill. A quick call to our heating company assured me that assistance would soon be on the way. And with the promise of spring, I had little more to worry about.

As I began to fill the coffee pot with filtered water, the cat — name Attie for Attitude — jumped onto the counter. She seemed oblivious to the rule about not getting on the kitchen counter and started sniffing at some leftover biscuits still sitting on the stove top. Seems she had nosed open the aluminum cover and wanted a bite.

I offered her some dry food to coax her down. No. A treat perhaps? No. She wanted that biscuit. So dutifully I broke a few morsels into her dish. She didn’t even wait for me to finish.

As I watched her, I thought of all the little animals in Ukraine. Pets left behind in the panic of women and men, boys and girls fleeing for their very lives. I thought of the people’s hunger. I thought how cold it must be and how they longed for a warm soft bed. I thought how they dreamed of their return to their homes and their lives.

I felt Attie rub against my leg. I picked her up and held her close. She nestled and purred. And I wept.

The Rev. Barbara J. Seras is an Episcopal priest and attorney living in Lancaster. She is priest in charge at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Manheim.