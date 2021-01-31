The U.S. Senate has long been heralded as the world’s greatest deliberative body, a reputation attributed to its modest size and the right of senators to engage in unlimited debate.

James Madison explained to Thomas Jefferson, who was in France when the Constitution was drafted, that the Senate would be a “necessary fence” against the “fickleness and passion” of the House of Representatives. George Washington is said to have told Jefferson that the framers created the Senate to “cool” House legislation, much as a saucer was used to cool hot tea.

In the modern Senate, a senator can use a filibuster to block debate or a vote on a bill. The only way to end a filibuster is to use a rule called cloture, a motion that requires a three-fifths vote of the full Senate, normally 60 votes.

According to the Senate’s own glossary, cloture is used to place “a time limit on consideration of a bill or other matter” — under the cloture rule, “the Senate may limit consideration of a pending matter to 30 additional hours.”

Contrary to popular belief, the filibuster was not included in the Constitution and was not part of the founders’ vision for how the Senate should function.

In the Federalist Papers No. 22, Alexander Hamilton warned that “to give a minority a negative upon the majority” would “embarrass the administration, to destroy the energy of the government, and to substitute the pleasure, caprice, or artifices” of a minority “to the regular deliberations and decisions of a respectable majority.”

More history

The Senate’s glossary defines a filibuster as “any attempt to block or delay Senate action on a bill or other matter by debating it at length, by offering numerous procedural motions, or by any other delaying or obstructive actions.”

When and how was the filibuster created? In 1806, and quite by accident.

In the process of amending its rules, senators removed a provision empowering a majority to cut off debate. The decision was neither strategic nor political; it was a simple housekeeping matter, as the Senate used the rule infrequently. The first filibuster occurred more than 30 years later, in 1837. It was not until the Civil War that senators began to exploit the rules by obstructing or delaying Senate action.

The filibuster and civil rights

The filibuster was used repeatedly to defeat legislation supported by majorities to protect and advance the rights of Blacks. Before the Civil War, the filibuster was used against the admission of states depending on their slavery status, including California in 1850 and Kansas in 1857.

During Reconstruction and after Reconstruction, senators filibustered civil rights bills, the deployment of federal troops in Southern states, elections bills, and repayment of income taxes from the Civil War. The filibuster was used to block anti-lynching bills in 1922 and 1935.

In 1957, Sen. Strom Thurmond, an avowed segregationist from South Carolina, spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes to block a civil rights bill, a record that stands today. The landmark Civil Rights Act of 1965 passed after a filibuster that lasted 60 days.

Changes to the filibuster

There was no way to end a filibuster during the first century of its existence. It took World War I and President Woodrow Wilson’s use of the bully pulpit to convince the Senate to amend the filibuster.

In 1917, before the United States entered the war, senators filibustered a bill that would have armed American merchant ships to protect them from German U-boats. In The New York Times, Wilson wrote that the “Senate is the only legislative body in the world which cannot act when its majority is ready for action. ... The only remedy is that the rules of the Senate shall be so altered that it can act.”

Days later, the Senate adopted a cloture rule that ended a filibuster with a two-thirds vote.

In 1974, a bipartisan compromise lowered the threshold for cloture from two-thirds to three-fifths, the current 60-vote threshold. The compromise also removed the rule requiring senators to hold the Senate floor while filibustering, the so-called “talking filibuster” depicted in the classic film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

In 2013, frustrated by Republican obstruction of President Barack Obama’s nominees, Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid used “the nuclear option” to end the filibuster for executive and judicial nominees, except for the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2017, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used the same tactic to end the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, a decision that enabled President Donald Trump to confirm three Supreme Court justices.

Today, the filibuster can only be used to block legislation.

The filibuster’s future

Now that Democrats have gained narrow control of the Senate, there is renewed speculation about whether an attempt will be made to end the legislative filibuster. Generally, conservatives like the filibuster more than liberals do, because the filibuster makes it harder to create new federal programs, a fundamental goal of small-government conservatism.

Democrats and Republicans now control 50 Senate seats each. It is the power of Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a vote in the event of a tie that provides Democrats majority status. To end the filibuster, Democrats would need the support of all 50 of their members. But Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have stated they do not support ending the filibuster.

Be careful what you wish for

It is tempting for the majority to think about the legislation it could have passed, but for the filibuster. Democrats would have passed an Affordable Care Act with a public option in 2010 and extended background checks for gun purchases in 2013.

On the other hand, the Republican-controlled Senate under President George W. Bush would have passed oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a repeal of the estate tax, tougher restrictions on welfare, and a law prohibiting abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

A more realistic course of action is to reform the filibuster rather than try to end it.

One proposal is to reinstate the talking filibuster, a rule that imposes a substantial cost on the filibustering senator. Another is to lower the threshold for cloture from 60 votes to, say, 55.

Finally, the Senate could allow the passage of bills that receive majority support in two successive Congresses with an intervening election.

The predicament in which the majority party finds itself calls to mind the wisdom of Prussian Prime Minister Otto Von Bismarck: “Politics is the art of the possible, the attainable — the art of the next best.”

Adam Lawrence is associate professor of government and political affairs at Millersville University and coordinator of the university’s Robert S. and Sue Walker Center for Civic Responsibility and Leadership.