Years ago, when I was second-guessing a recent job change, my mother sent me a card of encouragement, reassuring me that I had “chosen wisely” and made the right decision. This wasn’t a fresh-out-of-college career move, mind you — I was 50-ish and she was 80-ish.
On the front of the card was a saying drawn from Native American philosophy: “May the footprints we leave behind show that we’ve walked in kindness toward the earth and every living thing.”
My mother’s words of support have stayed with me over the years, and so have the words on the card, which sits on my desk at work as a daily reminder to keep my head on straight and my heart in the right place.
Seems to me that we need to walk in kindness now more than ever, at a time when both public and personal discourse are too often filled with invective and vitriol, with blaming and shaming.
Although my Mom was not a doctor, she had simple and effective prescriptions for making the world a better place. “Be kind to one another. ... If you don’t have something nice to say about someone, don’t say anything at all.” She anticipated what Mr. Rogers would say decades later — “I think that those who would try to make you feel less than who you are ... I think that’s the greatest evil.”
These seem to be such obvious bromides; it is shocking that we have to remind ourselves of their relevance today.
Let it be known that Mom was no namby-pamby. She put the tough in tough cookie. Her inner strength and resilience enabled her to cope with the loss of her first child, who was just 2 years old; the loss of a sister, who was just 35; and the loss of her husband, who was just 54. She had a giving soul and spirit, volunteering as a Gray Lady at Lancaster General Hospital for most of her adult life.
My Mom and Dad expected us to get along with each other — no mean feat in a household of six rambunctious kids. “Keep it down to a dull roar” was a familiar mantra, as was “Straighten up and fly right” when we veered off course, as we had a tendency to do from time to time. We were also expected to be civil and respectful to others out and about in the world.
A song that was popular in my parents’ heyday, circa 1944, still echoes and can be instructive to us today:
You’ve got to ‘Ac-Cent-Tchu-ate’ the positive
E-li-mi-nate the negative
And latch on to the affirmative
Don’t mess with Mr. In Between.
Johnny Mercer was inspired to write the song after hearing a sermon by an African American preacher known as Father Divine. It’s a timeless message, sung over the generations by everyone from Mercer himself (with the Pied Pipers) to Bing Crosby, Perry Como, Ella Fitzgerald, Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin and Paul McCartney.
The good news, often lost in the noise of today’s contentious world, is that beyond the headlines and the incessant tweets and the din of antisocial media, much kindness and goodness abound. We just have to be diligent and smart enough to cultivate it, elevate it — accentuate it — and make it our mutually accepted standard of care, the currency we spend in our daily transactions with one another.
When I worked at LNP back in the early 1970s, we did what we called a roundup story every year at the holidays, trying to capture the good deeds that people out in the community were doing for others in need. That quiet community spirit is still alive, not just at the holidays but throughout the year. I think about a pediatrician who lost her 17-month-old baby boy to a sudden unexplained illness three years ago; she asks us to remember her son every year at this time by performing acts of kindness for others.
Little keystrokes of kindness, added together, make beautiful music. We simply need to ensure that the steady hum of goodwill can overcome the surrounding cacophony.
It should not be beyond us as a society to state collectively and emphatically that hate, racism, bullying and all other manifestations of inhumanity are not acceptable.
In other words, let’s choose patience over petulance, a handshake or hug instead of the middle finger, acceptance rather than intolerance of others who may be different from us.
A hopelessly Pollyanna attitude? I think not. There’s solid science to support the positive influence of kindness, goodness and humility in our interactions with others. When doctors demonstrate compassion and empathy in day-to-day care, recent reports say, their patients are healthier and happier, and doctors themselves are less subject to burnout.
I draw another full measure of hope from events like the Nov. 1 Democracy Day for high school students, a day dedicated to spreading the message of civility in public discourse that George Washington envisioned. Bravo to LNP | LancasterOnline for sponsoring that event and to all who took part in the exercise.
A lesser known stanza of that 1944 song offers a timely reminder, 75 years later, to do the right thing:
You’ve got to spread joy up to the maximum
Bring gloom down to the minimum
Have faith or pandemonium’s
Liable to walk upon the scene.
Come together or fall apart. It’s our choice, really. Even in a time of turbulence, I have infinite hope that together, across the fractured generations, we can figure out how to straighten up and fly right.
Right, Mom?
Jeff Forster is a native of Lancaster, a former reporter for LNP, and a 1966 graduate of McCaskey High School. He is a senior editor at a medical education and communications company in New Jersey.