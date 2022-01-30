God of us all, please shore us up in body, mind and spirit, as we face another winter of sickness, death and destruction. Please hear us when we ask this again and again. And again.

Help us remember that this is a marathon and not a sprint, and to not be overcome by that knowledge, particularly when the finish line is ever moving.

Make us resilient, in as much as it is possible. Help us to look to you for our validation when we feel despised by the masses and the voices of hate and dissent are the loudest.

Help us to share your love and peace with our patients in every interaction, even when we must care for them from behind layers of masks, goggles, gowns and gloves. In particular, may we have compassion for those who seem unfeeling, uncaring or simply uninformed, especially when they come to us in need of healing. Give us the courage to not distance ourselves from our patients’ humanity and emotions, even though it may feel easier to do so.

Give us the mental fortitude that is required to keep up with the ever-evolving scientific data, diagnostic tools and treatment recommendations. Endow us with the stamina to read and absorb yet one more paper or protocol, and to thoughtfully apply it to our work.

Give us strength to care for ourselves and our families at home to the best of our abilities. We ask for grace when we are impatient with those whom we love the most, and when we fail to give our loved ones what they need in the times we have nothing left to give. Remind us that even as we give our very best, we will sometimes fall short.

Encourage us to lean on each other, to reach out for support when we need it and to not turn away from our own vulnerability. Help us to press on even as we see our colleagues falling ill and suffer under long hours due to staff shortages. Help us to make good decisions, so that if and when we become ill ourselves, we will know we have tried our best.

Help us to find safe spaces where we can let our guards down and be ourselves, even if it is not pretty. Accept our tears and laments as offerings to you, as gratitude for our ability to remain human and present in the moment.

In all things, in every way, please make your presence known to us, that we may seek it continually and from it draw comfort and strength. For this we give thanks.

Amen, and amen.

Dr. Alexandra Solosko is a pediatric hospitalist employed by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who practices at Lancaster General Hospital. LGH is part of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. She’s also a member of Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, where she shared this prayer.