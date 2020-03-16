Shouldn’t taxpayers have the right not to kill?

When we pay for war, we are participating in all the killing, destruction and displacement that war involves.

This year, the U.S. military budget of $716 billion is more than the next seven countries combined! Taxpayers praying for peace want to make a conscientious witness by redirecting the annual federal tax levy away from death to life-giving causes. We are distressed by the offensive percentage of federal taxes that underwrites the U.S. military — 47%, according to the War Resisters League. What human needs in the world are going unfunded because of this misdirection of resources?

Shouldn’t the constitutional right of religious freedom protect those whose consciences object to having their labor conscripted for war, in the form of taxes?

Consider redirecting your federal tax levy that underwrites U.S. militarism or a portion of it to the National Campaign for a Peace Tax Fund, which advocates for House Resolution 4169, the Religious Freedom Peace Tax Fund Act. When enacted, this legislation will not only protect the First Amendment rights of Americans who have deeply held religious, moral and ethical beliefs about how their federal income taxes are used for military purposes but also make legal the redirection of taxes on the basis of conscience against war.

Supporting war and militarism affects who we are. Are we the faithful witnesses we are called to be?

Harold A. Penner

Akron