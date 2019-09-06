If President Donald Trump is interviewed in 2030, this is how I believe it would go.
Reporter: Looking back at your one term in office, can you expound on your accomplishments and regrets?
Trump: I’m proud of my appointments to the Supreme Court, overhauling the tax code, renegotiating our trade deals — China was a tough one — boosting the economy, and my attempts at building the wall. As for regrets: Getting older, you gain wisdom. Tweeting was a very divisive strategy that tore the country apart, and my name-calling didn’t help.
In hindsight, I should have been more forthcoming about my taxes and business dealings. Instead of uniting the country, it opened up all sorts of investigations and divided Congress. Many people in my Cabinet were indicted, with court cases still pending. In that regard, I failed to make America great, but made China and Russia stronger on the world stage, while leaving the United Nations weaker.
They are still talking about me. I broke all the norms, and history will regard me as one of the greatest presidents, along with Abraham Lincoln, because I was the chosen one.
But looking back, it was a hell of a ride. I’m hoping to play in the senior golf tournament, if they allow me to use a cart.
Reporter: Thanks, Mr. President, and God bless.
Joseph Grossman
Adamstown