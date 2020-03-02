My thanks to LNP | Lancaster Online for excellent coverage of the Conoy Township supervisors’ recent decision to pursue Second Amendment sanctuary status for our township. As a Conoy Township resident, I also thank Supervisor Justin Risser, the only board member to vote against this resolution.
I agree with Risser that opposition to federal and state gun laws falls outside the realm of township government. It’s silly to spend money to protect against laws that don’t even exist. The Conoy Township supervisors who support this resolution must have more confidence than I do that Pennsylvania state legislators will ever pass any gun control measures. I also wonder how Conoy Township will manage the potential legal and enforcement nightmare created by making our community a Second Amendment sanctuary.
In part, laws are enacted to protect vulnerable persons in a society. For example, our supervisors are working to ban smoking in Conoy Township parks where children are playing. This is a good illustration of limiting individual rights to protect the most vulnerable among us. The supervisors who support Second Amendment sanctuary status are opposed to red flag laws because they see those laws as limiting individual rights. Aren’t red flag laws only designed to protect another vulnerable segment of society, those who are at extreme risk of hurting themselves or others? Sadly, the majority of our supervisors want to make sure that kind of legal protection will never exist for Conoy Township residents.
Lisa Kochel
Conoy Township