Thank you to the teacher at Burrowes Elementary School for recognizing and teaching the importance of good manners (“Good boys,” March 6).

While learning math and English are necessary requirements, how to be a gentleman is of equal value. I hope many of the boys will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to join the “Young Gentlemen’s Club” because what they learn will have a positive influence on the rest of their lives.

Mary Alice Brubaker

Lancaster