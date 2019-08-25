With the debate now going on in this country about the so-called “assault rifle” crisis, I feel the need to correct some of the misinformation in the Aug. 18 Sunday LNP letter “Looking for action, not just words.”
Some of the information in this letter is inaccurate and contributes to the hysteria surrounding so-called “black rifles.” First of all, no modern army uses semi-automatic weapons. It became obvious toward the end of World War II that select fire or full automatic capability was necessary to avoid being outgunned by the enemy. The 5.56x45 NATO cartridge is not a particularly devastating round, as the author suggests. It is based on the .223 Remington round used primarily for small game/varmint hunting. The NATO round is loaded with a full metal jacket bullet designed to comply with the Hague agreement. It isn’t designed to expand as hunting bullets do; it is designed to tumble or yaw in order to do less damage.
This cartridge was designed as an intermediate round to allow our soldiers to carry approximately three times the ammunition by weight as the standard 7.62x51 NATO. Most states prohibit the use of the .223 Remington for big game hunting. The M16 is an effective target rifle that is used in the National Match at Camp Perry, considered the “World Series of Shooting Sports.” It is on the low power end of center fire rifle cartridges. America’s most popular rifle isn’t a weapon of war. The shooter is the real problem.
John Wade
Paradise Township