We’re deep into the blame game now. Apparently, your newspaper’s coverage of COVID-19 is partly responsible for “our downtown businesses’ risk of financial failure.” That’s according to the Aug. 9 letter “Why businesses are struggling.”

Sadly, there may be a tiny, microscopic grain of truth to this position. For some perspective, let us review the larger media’s coverage of the political landscape in 2016. I often wonder how things would have turned out if the national media had not given so much attention to the demagogue who was then desperately reaching out for a large megaphone. He needed the oxygen of constant news coverage to fuel the fires he was trying to set.

Who knows? If the oxygen had been denied then, there might have been one less plague to deal with now.

John G. Grier

East Lampeter Township