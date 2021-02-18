The U.S. Senate failed to convict former President Donald Trump for what he is clearly guilty of.
In the end, this was not about right vs. left or Democrat vs. Republican. It was about courage, belief in right vs. wrong, duty, honor, faithfulness to oaths and morality — all of which I believe Trump has shown us he lacks.
Sen. Pat Toomey demonstrated all of these characteristics, as did Republican Sens. Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse. Where were other Republican senators? Where are the honest men and women who had the courage to do what was right?
Republican senators: My message to you is know that Trump is one of yours. You were and are responsible for him and the damage he has done to our country.