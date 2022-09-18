It is more than a little alarming to see Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons seemingly try to rule his fiefdom like a thug-in-charge.
Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania. Parsons has nonetheless thrown down the gauntlet and seems to be threatening to create financial hardship for any hospital that provides a “transfer agreement” to Planned Parenthood.
In my view, hospitals should not be vilified or blackmailed at the whim of a political county commissioner.
I am concerned that Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, while he has not gone as far as Parsons, will also fall in line and attempt to deny something that is perfectly legal in Pennsylvania.
We don’t have kings, queens and princes in this country, but thugs seem to show no bounds in Lancaster County.
What’s next? Defund the Cub Scouts?
Ron Mundy
Lancaster