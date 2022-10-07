The revelation from the District Attorney that the Clerk of Courts is not doing her job is disturbing.
Unfortunately, rather than taking responsibility, she blames others.
During my term as Clerk of Courts, which ended in 2015, our office was audited repeatedly by the state and passed each one with flying colors. That was true under my successor as well. We had zero reported incidents of failing to send required paperwork to PennDOT.
Mary Anater has repeatedly lied to the public. She lied about commissioner Trescot being her liaison commissioner. Row officers do not have liaison commissioners. Commissioner Trescot confirmed this in a public meeting on video tape on October 4th, 2022. She lied about causing serious damage to the county parking garage. She said she did not know how to exit even though she received at least three email notices of the work and electronic records show she had previously exited the correct way. She still has not made an effort to pay, or even commit to pay, the over $16,000 she owes to the taxpayers for this damage.
It appears she is lying again with her own created “audit” to distract from her failure.
She is now reportedly on her third chief deputy in her nine-month tenure and has gone through many other staff because of a reported toxic work environment. During four years in that office, I had one chief deputy and a stable staff. Our office during that time was known across the state for its effectiveness and efficiency.
She should take responsibility and fix the problems she has created.