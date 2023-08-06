Zitella Redelberger Buzby, age 91, died July 16, 2023 under hospice care at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community.
Born in Hazleton, PA, she was the loving daughter of the late Earl J. and Lilly (Williams) Redelberger. She was a 1950 graduate of Hazleton High School and worked as a telephone operator after high school.
A member of Highland Presbyterian Church, she was involved with the Highlander group, was a past trustee and deacon and volunteered on the hospitality and finance committees.
She enjoyed candy making, traveling, cruises, bus trips to casinos, needlepoint and spending time with family and friends at 1621.
Zitella was predeceased by her husband of 45 years Robert James Buzby, her siblings, Earl H. Redelberger, Albertus Fairchild, Florence Troll and Vivian Redelberger. She is survived by her two daughters, Debra Herr wife of Donn, and Sandra Rinard wife of Jay, her niece Kathy Ellsworth wife of Doug, and grandson Jeremy Rinard.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a memorial service on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11 AM at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA where a visitation will begin at 10 AM, until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mount Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
