Ziegler Heilman, youngest child of Edwin and Missouri (Ziegler) Heilman, was born at home on Wilson Ave., Elizabethtown, PA, 18th of March, 1926. He was a Boy Scout, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in WWII, got degrees from Elizabethtown College, Delaware U, U of Penn, and continued his education at Columbia University. He was a Professor of Biology and Genetics at Montgomery County Community College, Blue Bell, PA.
Ziegler is survived by his wife of 70 years, Christine (Hewett) Heilman, and children Lisa (Joe), Edwin (Hafidha), Claire (Peter), 5 grandchildren: Christen, Katie (Robbie), Bica (Matthew), Lauren (Wilfred), Nicholas (Emily), and 2 great grandsons: Caiden, and Miles. Preceding him in death are siblings Edwin, Anna, Missouri and Clair.
Zig had a passion for his family, friends, learning, teaching, travel, humor, and the NYT.
Ziegler died Feb 1st, 2022 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA. Services will be private. "Do a good deed daily."
A living tribute »