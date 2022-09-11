Zephan Skylar Trimby, 28, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Philip Trimby, husband of Jessica (Geist) of Maytown and Lidia (Olewicz) Bruce, wife of Eric of Mount Joy.
Zephan was employed by SAS Retail Services. He previously was a cook at various restaurants including The Railroad House, Beanies and Loxley's. Zephan also was an integral part of helping his brother get his business up and going strong (Trimbys Moving Service). He had a strong work ethic and took pride in a job well done. Zephan had a big heart and loved his family and friends dearly. He would do anything he could to be of help to those he knew, as well as to new friends. It was rare for anyone to see him without a smile or leave his presence without feeling loved and happy. He had a very warm (and some would say goofy) way about him with an impish smile that endeared him to people. He was highly intelligent, very artistic and enjoyed cooking, drawing, music, nature, and walks on the river trail. He mostly loved to golf, going out on the green as often as his time would allow. And he always found joy spending time with his niece, nephews and siblings.
Surviving in addition to his parents and step-parents are four brothers, Josh Fox, husband of Melinda of Virginia, Micaiah Trimby, companion of Amanda Runkle of Columbia, Judah Trimby, companion of Mia Sanchez of Arizona, and Kristofer Trimby of Mount Joy; and a sister, Hannah Olewicz of Mount Joy. His sister Kira Trimby preceded him in passing.
A funeral service honoring Zephan's life will be held at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DSAA, 78 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com