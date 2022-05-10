Zeno R. Royer, 85, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at home.
He was born in Akron to the late John A. Royer and Dorothy (Garman) Royer and was the husband of Nancy L. (Walter) Royer.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Akron, and served in many capacities.
Zeno was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1954. He married his high school sweetheart and shared a good life for 66 years.
He worked for several companies including GSM Industrial, Ephrata, John G. Traver, Philadelphia, but especially loved owning Norka Christmas Trees and renovating properties as Zeno Royer Renovations. Retirement was never in his vocabulary.
Through the years, he was a member of the Akron Civil Service Committee, served 25 years for Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Zeno was always ready with a helping hand. He was a good husband, father, grandpa and papa to his family. He loved camping in Vermont and vacationing at Edgeset in Maine. Campfires and S'mores with Trent and family were the greatest.
Zeno is survived by wife, Nancy, one child, Corinne (Royer) Sweigart of Ephrata; two grandsons, Brandon, husband of Erica (Kellon) Sweigart of Akron, Jared, husband of MaryAnne (Tsangaris) Sweigart of Lebanon; two great-grandchildren, Trent Lee Sweigart, Summer Anne Sweigart and two sisters, Mary Martin of Ephrata, Cynthia, wife of Cornell Wealand of Akron.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kary and David Royer and an infant brother, Phillip.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Grace EC Church, 101 N. Seventh Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jim Tanner and Rev. Paul Smeltz officiating. Interment will be private in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Zeno's memory may be made to the Akron Volunteer Fire Company, 1229 Main St., Akron, PA, 17501, or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.