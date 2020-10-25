Zemma Slaughter Shand, 71, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Zemma was born on June 24, 1949 in Hagerstown, Maryland, daughter of the late Ralph E. Slaughter and Mildred Jeanne (Lyles).
Zemma graduated from The Grier School and attended American University. She was retired from Philip Morris Company as a regional sales associate. Zemma loved to visit the Fulton Theater. She also enjoyed needlepoint, cooking and horseback riding.
She is survived by her step daughter, Lee Shand Snyder (Charles F. Snyder III), of Lancaster, brother, Steve Slaughter (Debbie), Winchester, VA nieces, Steffany Slaughter Plotts (Greg), of Winchester, VA Stacey Slaughter Williams (Courtney), of Ft. Belvoir, VA, and a nephew, Steve Slaughter (Amy), of Winchester, VA.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Shand, Jr. and her brother, Bruce Slaughter.
A Memorial Gathering drop-in Celebrating Zemma's life will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 from 5-7pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to Hospice & Community Care 685 Good D.r, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To send condolences and to watch Zemma's memorial tribute, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com