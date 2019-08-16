Zelma I "Zem" Martin, 93, passed away on Thursday August 8, 2019 at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster. She was born in Pettisville, OH to Philemon and Mattie (Wyse) Frey. She graduated as an RN from the La Junta Mennonite School of Nursing in La Junta, CO in 1950. She worked for the School District of Lancaster as a school nurse practitioner at her beloved J.P. McCaskey. She was a member of Akron Mennonite Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Clayton H. Martin.
She lived a life full of generosity, music, laughter, service and much love for family and friends.
She is survived by her children Melissa Martin (Keith Frankman) and Sid (Shari) Martin, 4 grandchildren, Matt and Alex Martin, Hannah and Keira Frankman, a great-granddaughter Charlotte Martin, four sisters Fern Schrock, Betty Shenk, Mag Diller and Cara Ulrich and their families.
A memorial service will be held at Akron Mennonite Church on August 31, 2019 at 11 AM. A fellowship meal will follow. Memorial donations can be made to the Mennonite Central Committee. 717-273-6283