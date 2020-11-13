Zelma D. Shelly, 93, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Stanley F. Shelly, who passed away in 1993. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elam E. and Mabel M. Steinman Zander.
Zelma had worked as a sewer at Gerber and had worked in the store at Wilbur Chocolate. She has been a faithful and active member of Coleman Memorial Chapel in Brickerville for over 75 years.
She was a talented artist, painting in oils. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, and taking care of her rose garden. Her talents in the kitchen were many, with her baked goods and chicken pot pie being family favorites. She loved her cat, Susie, very much.
Zelma is survived by her children: Terry L. Shelly of Waldeck, Sharon S. Horst of Lititz and Kay L. married to Michael Gainer of Lititz; her 9 grandchildren Brian, Troy, Dwayne, Mark, Ronnie, Shawn, Michelle, Lisa, and Pam; her 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Chris, her great-granddaughter, Mikayla, her brothers, Harold and Roy, and her sister, Pauline.
Friends will be received by her family on Saturday at the Coleman Memorial Chapel, 1980 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 from 10-11AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Masks will be required to be worn at the church and social distancing will be observed. There will be limited seating for friends in an adjacent room in the church for the service at 11AM. Interment in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Brickerville.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Zelma's memory to the Coleman Memorial Chapel at the above address or to the Baron Stiegel Lions Club, 1644 Brunnerville Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com