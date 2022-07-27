Zelda F. Armer, 98, of Fairmount Homes, formerly of Gordonville, died at her residence on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Lillian M. Herr Troop. Zelda was a homemaker and she enjoyed crochet, card games, and Phillies Baseball.
Zelda is survived by children, Brenda J. wife of Wilbur Brundege of New Holland, Lynda M. wife of Marlin Huss of Ephrata, Donna J. wife of Robert Snader of Leola, Susan M. wife of James Shannon of Ephrata; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, a sister, and a grandson.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. John's United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3001 Lincoln Highway East, Gordonville, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Fairmount Sharing Fund. Furman's-Leola