Zander Emanuel Kuilan, 7, of Ephrata, passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 2, 2020 at Ephrata Wellspan Community Hospital. Born in Hershey, Pennsylvania he was the son of Alejandro Kuilan, Jr. and Natalie A. (Eckenrod) Green.
Zander will be remembered for his strong will and kind heart. His family was very important to him and he always found ways to show them his deep-rooted love. Those that knew and loved Zander, also knew him for his smiles and slight smirks; he was always very expressive with his feelings and would make sure you knew exactly what he felt, including his frequent eye rolls. He will be remembered as being a ladies man and loved captivating womens' attention, however, he would give you his undivided attention if you were wearing his favorite color, red. He also enjoyed listening to classical music and watching Disney cartoons.
His spirit will live on in his parents, siblings; Alicia L. Halerz, Nicholas B. Halerz, and Lindsey M. Halerz, all of Lancaster, as well as Alejandro Kuilan III and Shirley A. Kuilan both of New York, nieces and nephews; Selena, Dylan, Anyia and Karsyn, maternal grandparents; Jerry & Ana Eckenrod of Loretto, PA, paternal grandmother; Margarita Feliciano of Florida, his beloved dog, Graycee Ann and a host of aunts and uncles. He was preceded in passing by his paternal grandfather, Alejandro Kuilan, Sr.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions in Zanders memory be made to the Hershey Medical Center NICU, childrens.pennstatehealth.org/community/give
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com