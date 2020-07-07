Zachary Tyee Love will always be remembered for his kind, gentle, and creative spirit and his devoted love for family, friends, and animals. Zac showed courage, strength, and determination in the face of a long struggle with depression, anxiety, and addiction. In the end, his pain became overwhelming and he died unexpectedly on July 3, 2020. He was 36 years old.
Zac leaves behind his son, Zachary Cash, his significant other, Anne Lowe, his mother, Kay Love Hushon (husband Dan), his father, Jewell Love, aunt, Susan Boldt, uncle, Dan Boldt, and a circle of beloved friends. He was predeceased by grandparents Tom and Barbara Boldt and Norma Love. Zac is free from suffering and rests in God's comfort.
Zac worked in construction trades. He was an artist, a musician, a reader, and had a deep appreciation for nature-collecting stones and driftwood, and sharing the joys of wandering in the woods and creeks with his son and Anne. Zac attended George School, Solanco, and Edinboro University of Pa.
There will be a casual drop in at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. followed by a private memorial service. Those who plan to attend are asked to wear masks as recommended by the CDC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.lifesbeaconfoundation.org, a men's recovery home; or, https://spyork.org Suicide Prevention of York.
To leave an online condolence, please visit