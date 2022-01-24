Zachary Ryan Hickernell, 30, of Richland, passed away in the Wellspan York Hospital on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. He was born in Ephrata on August 17, 1991, son of Jeffrey S. and Christine F. Sweigart Hickernell of Richland. He was employed by Mammoth Restorations of Bellefonte, PA. Zachary graduated from ELCO High School and Lycoming College earning a degree in criminal justice. While at ELCO, he participated in football, wrestling, and baseball. He also wrestled while in college and later coached wrestling at Williamsport High School. He was a member of the Swamp Lutheran Church of Reinholds and Camp Boom-Un-Um of Potter County. Zachary enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and loved following Penn State University and Wisconsin University football teams.
Surviving in addition to his parents are brother, Dylan Hickernell of Myerstown; maternal grandfather, Clair E. Sweigart of Ephrata; his dog, Luna; and he was a proud uncle to niece, Stevie Hickernell and her mother, Vanessa Miller. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Clifford and Florence Hickernell; maternal grandmother, Ann Sweigart.
A memorial service for Zachary will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, send donations in Zachary’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G St. NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com