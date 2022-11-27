Zachary Douglas Doulin, 34, of Holtwood, entered into rest unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Darrell and Andrea (Vaughn) Doulin. He was the loving husband of Samantha (Johnson) Doulin for 11 years.
Zac was a 2007 graduate of Solanco High School. He was employed by Milky Haven Farms as a truck driver for the past several years. Zac was a true outdoorsman; he loved snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his family and helping coach his son's baseball teams with Solanco Little League.
In addition to his wife and parents, Zac is survived by his beloved children: Connor, Gavin and Jordyn. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and extended family.
Zac's Funeral Service will take place at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30- 2:00 p.m. To offer a note of condolence or share a fond memory, visit:
Browse »