Z. Alan Loss of Alden, Michigan passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on May 29, 2023 in Traverse City, Michigan. In his final days, he was visited by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who gathered by his bedside in a display of love and loyalty earned through a lifetime of unwavering devotion to his family. In a life filled with accomplishments, Mr. Loss was most proud of the family he and his loving wife of 60 years, Irene Kleiman Loss, built together.
Mr. Loss was born on August 28, 1929 in Lancaster, PA, the first born of Samuel W. Loss and Sarah Wenger Loss. He would later be joined by a younger sister, Marilyn Loss. Loss graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1946, Franklin & Marshall College with an AB in 1950, and Columbia University with an MA in 1952. He was the recipient of numerous academic awards and was a member in numerous honorary societies. After completing his education, he embarked on a successful 40-year career in the insurance industry, rising from trainee to Vice President while working in Manhattan, Syracuse, NY, Battle Creek, MI and Southfield, MI.
The seminal event in Mr. Loss's life occurred in the summer of 1948, when he met his future wife, Irene Kleiman of Yonkers, NY. They met at Camp Kweebec in Pennsylvania, where each was a counselor. They married in 1950 and enjoyed a happy marriage that took them from New York City to Northern NJ, upstate NY and various locations in Michigan. While in his 80s, Mr. Loss returned to Lancaster before finally moving to Northern Michigan, where he resided with his son and daughter-in-law at the time of his passing.
Music was an enduring passion for Mr. Loss, who was an accomplished trombonist. He was the principal trombonist in his high school and college bands as well as the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and the Lancaster Dance Orchestra. Later in life, after he had retired, Loss returned to music, playing in a jazz combo and providing private trombone lessons to young musicians. Mr. Loss served his community in numerous ways, serving as President of the Congregation of Moses in Kalamazoo, MI and Vice Chairman of the Lyric Chamber Ensemble in Detroit. He was active in Dale Carnegie, served as a foster grandfather, and was a participating member of a group writing a history of the Jewish Community in South Haven Michigan. Mr. Loss was an avid baseball fan and was active in his children's sports activities.
Mr. Loss is survived by his three children, Miriam Evans (Charles) of Geneva IL, Lewis Loss (Gretchen) of Alden, MI, and Sara Griffith of Las Vegas NV. Loss also had seven grandchildren, Samuel Evans, Peter Evans (Maureen), Abigail Evans, Elizabeth Evans, Joseph Loss (Elizabeth), Jack Loss and Foster Griffith, and two great-grandchildren, Jamie and Tyler Evans. Mr. Loss also is survived by his lifelong friend, Nat Netscher of Lancaster, with whom he enjoyed a friendship spanning over 85 years.
The family is planning a celebration of a life extremely well lived, likely to be held in the late summer or early fall.
A living tribute »