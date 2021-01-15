Yvonne S. "Sis" Stauffer, 92, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Maple Farm.
She was born in Akron to the late Harry B. and Lillian B. (Slair) Wolf and was the wife of the late Earl R. Stauffer who passed away in 2003.
She was a member of Grace E.C. Church, Ephrata.
Sis worked at Warner Lambert/Pfizer. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling, playing Bingo and going to yard sales. She was an animal lover and a member of the Ladies Aux for the Akron Fire Company.
Sis is survived by a son, Dennis E., husband of Dawn Stauffer of Akron; two granddaughters, Shannon, wife of Thomas Mann, Cortney, wife of Mark Balzano and two great-granddaughters, Savannah and Shelby.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 1 to 2 PM at the Grace E.C. Church, 131 Terrace Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM with Pastors Bruce Wagner and Phil Walck officiating. Interment will be private in the Wolf Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sis' memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.