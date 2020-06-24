Yvonne R. Strantz, 83 of Willow Street, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care. Yvonne was born on May 3, 1937 in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of the late Paul and Lee Ruth Schmidt. She was the wife of Leonard M. Strantz who preceded her in death.
Vonnie attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in her younger years. She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School. She retired from Belco Credit Union, working at the Good Drive location. She and her husband owned and operated Dutch Dell Restaurant in New Providence in the 70's and 80's. She had also worked as an operator for Bell Telephone. She loved to dance and listen to music. She enjoyed gardening and traveling.
Vonnie will be missed by her daughter, Terry L. Strantz of Willow Street; son-in-law, Dwayne Whitehead of Lititz; grandson, James Whitehead; step grandson, Christopher Schelling; granddaughter, Lyndsey Brubaker; great-grandchildren, Bree, Sutton, Jensen, Lucas, and Caleb. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy L. Whitehead and her son-in-law, Thomas W. Schelling.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Yvonne's funeral service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main St., Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Greenwood Cemetery, Lancaster. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Hospice & Community Care. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
