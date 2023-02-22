Yvonne N. "Bonnie" Leach

Yvonne Nancy "Bonnie" Leach, 81, of Lancaster, and formerly of Plainfield, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Carroll C. Sr., and Gloria Mae (Sands) Cole. She was married to and survived by Ernest Leach, Jr. for over 51 years.
Bonnie worked many jobs such as babysitting, dry cleaning, preparing school lunches, and drove for ARK in NJ. When she was happy, Bonnie would light a cigarette and talk your ear off - you knew she wasn't happy when she didn't talk. She was known for baking many amazing cakes and desserts, loved spending time with her friends and family, and doing crafts.
In addition to her husband Ernie, Bonnie is survived by her children, Carolyn L. Wormley and Jerome M. Leach (Malika); 8 grandchildren: Danielle Wormley, Terriel Wormley, Mia-Angel Leach, David Brown, Emmanuel Brown, Khalil Crews, Isaiah Hall, and Alijah Hall; 6 great-grandchildren: Sueizia Berwanger, Jaidan Taylar, Skylar Ernest, Jasiah Hall, Zayden Hall, and Kenza Crews; brother Keith Cole (Barbara), and sister-in-law Gwendolyn Cole. She was predeceased by her grandson Damian D. Wormley, and 3 brothers: Carroll Cole, Jr., Curtis Cole, and Larrant Cole.
Services will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11 AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received beginning at 9 AM, and interment will follow at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. In addition to flowers, donations in Yvonne's name can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
