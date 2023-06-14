Yvonne Mae Sigman "Bonnie", age 74 passed away June 10, 2023 at her home in Ephrata. Born in Lancaster February 14, 1949 daughter of the late Richard G. and Katharine Miller Shay.
Bonnie retired from Franklin & Marshall College, she enjoyed gardening, rug hooking, nature, spending time at the Cabin in Pine Creek and spending time with her many dear friends and family.
Bonnie was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Dale W. in December 2015.
She is survived by her son Drew husband of Allison, her brothers Richard and James Shay, her sisters Ruth Frey and Rae Vitale and her beloved Black Labrador "Becca".
As per Bonnie's request arrangements are private.
