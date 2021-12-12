Yvonne M. “Sis” Black, 89, died on December 2, 2021, of natural causes. Born in Lancaster, PA on October 30th, 1932 to the late Howard and Bertha (Irwin) Shingler. She graduated from JP McCaskey in 1951. She served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and later in the Army Reserve. She retired from Yellow Freight, East Petersburg, PA, after 25 years of service in 2002. She loved animals, and enjoyed feeding, watching and photographing the deer at her home in the woods. Yvonne was fun-loving, and sure to feed you, whether or not you were hungry.
She is survived by a brother, Howard R. Shingler (Deborah), Holtwood, PA; three sons, Charles L. Black (Bobby Flippo), Montgomery, AL, Lonny L. Black (Debra), Mount Joy, PA, and Jeffrey C. Black, Lebanon, PA. Also surviving are three daughters-in-law, Cindy Black, Columbia, PA, Barbara Black, Deatsville, AL, and Cindy Harnish, Hope Hull, AL. She leaves behind four granddaughters, Nicole Harnish, Huntington Beach, CA, Lori Harnish, Montgomery, AL, Jessy Michener, Columbia, PA, and Evelyn Freeman, Millbrook, AL. She had four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two sisters, and a son, Larry E. Black, Jr.
Services will be private. To honor Yvonne, please consider making a donation to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, at https://www.thehotline.org/
To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »