Yvonne M. Hildreth, 85, formerly of Holtwood passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Yvonne resided at St. Anne's Retirement Community for the past 3 years. Born in Lancaster on July 3, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Richard C. and Mary E. Fellenbaum Rehm. Yvonne was the wife of Frederick T. Hildreth who preceded her in death.
Yvonne graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. She worked for Kerr Glass as a machine operator and then went to work for the Armstrong World Industries in the Flooring plant where she retired from. After retirement from Armstrong, she worked in the Deli at Darrenkamp's at Willow Valley. Yvonne enjoyed music and loved to Jitterbug in her earlier years.
Yvonne was a sweet, friendly, outgoing and caring lady. She enjoyed and loved her small family, brothers, niece and nephew. She is survived by her brother, Charles G., husband of Elizabeth Rehm of Conestoga; sister-in-law, Gloria Rehm of Conestoga; niece, Mindy Rehm of Marietta and nephew, Richard, husband of Lori Rehm of Conestoga. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard C. Rehm.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Yvonne's funeral service on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 to 2 PM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral
Directors & Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »