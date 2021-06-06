Yvonne M. Butts, 77, of Lancaster, PA, died at Lancashire Hall on Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Walter Montgomery and June Finnefrock Bailey and was married to the late Laurence A. Butts, who passed away in 2016.
Born in Lancaster, Yvonne was a licensed practical nurse and worked in the operating room at St. Joseph's Hospital, Osteopathic Hospital, Pleasant View, Mennonite Home and Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson, NH. She was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd where she knitted prayer shawls, The Red Hats Society, LPNAP, Sr. Shepherds, and the Susquehanna Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, (VisionCorps). Knitting, crocheting for Project Lioness, and crafting were favorite pastimes.
Yvonne is survived by her daughter: Melissa Tanguay (Dennis), Candia, NH, stepdaughter: Beth Ann Kelso (Robert), England, stepson: Jeffrey Butts (Audrey), Lancaster, stepdaughter: Colleen Ward (Dennis), Paola, Kansas, her brothers: Walter Bailey (Sandy), Lancaster and James Bailey, Broadkill Beach, Delaware, and eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service for Yvonne to be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster with The Reverend Mark Russell officiating. Yvonne's favorite color was red, and all are encouraged to wear something red. Family will greet guests from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send contributions in Yvonne's memory to VisionCorps, 244 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
