Yvonne M. Axe, 83, of Lancaster, formerly of York, passed away on December 22, 2020 at her home. Born on October 14, 1937, in Lower Windsor Township, Yvonne was the loving daughter of the late Leroy and Myrtle (Ritz) Axe. She spent many years working in the mail department of Borg Warner in York, PA. She was a member of the Simmontown Mennonite Church.
Yvonne is survived by her sister, Nancy, wife of Sidney Leibhardt of Crawley, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Simmontown Mennonite Church, 746 Quaker Lane, Gap, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Saturday, prior to the service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. In respect to Yvonne's wish, contributions can be made to Simmontown Mennonite Church, c/o Ronald Rohrer, 147 N. Shirk Rd., New Holland, PA 17557. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »